There were 763 new cases, which is equivalent to 641.9 per 100,000 people.The figures, for the seven days to October 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

With cases on the rise in Chorley we’ve delved further to take a look at each individual area of the town.

1. Croston and Mawdesley In Croston and Mawdesley there were 43 cases in the seven days to October 13, a rise of 87% and a case rate of 541.4 per 100,000 people.

2. Eccleston and Charnock Richard In Eccleston and Charnock Richard there were 45 cases in the seven days to October 13, a rise of 50% and a case rate of 589.8 per 100,000 people.

3. Clayton Brook In Clayton Brook there were 25 cases in the seven days to October 13, a rise of 31.6% and a case rate of 450.1 per 100,000 people.

4. Whittle-le-Woods and Anglezarke In Whittle-le-Woods and Anglezarke there were 58 cases in the seven days to October 13, a rise of 28.9% and a case rate of 638.6 per 100,000 people.