Here’s where Covid cases were rising fastest in the third week of July in Chorley

But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.

The latest government figures show all 14 neighbourhoods in Chorley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.

Chorley recorded 810 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 685.2 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Brindle & Withnell Brindle & Withnell has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 23%, from 358.5 to 440.

2. Chorley West Chorley West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 23%, from 519.8 to 640.5.

3. Euxton Euxton has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 39%, from 370.2 to 513.6.

4. Chorley East Chorley East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 42%, from 353.5 to 503.