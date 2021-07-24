Here’s where Covid cases were rising fastest in the third week of July in Chorley

Chorley areas where Covid infections are rising fastest in the third week of July as restrictions are lifted in England
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 11:17 am
But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country.
The latest government figures show all 14 neighbourhoods in Chorley still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in July.
Chorley recorded 810 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 685.2 per 100,000 people.
As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.
