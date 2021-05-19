Blackburn records more than half of Lancashire's new Covid cases in 24 hours

There have now been 98,887 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (May 19).

Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn and Darwen, now stands at 126,891.

How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the latest case figures for Lancashire

Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:

Blackburn with Darwen - 18,697 (Up from 18,631) +66

Blackpool - 9,307 (No change)

Burnley - 10,037 (Up from 10,030) +7

Chorley - 8,048 (Up from 8,033) +15

Fylde - 4,810 (Up from 4,809) +1

Hyndburn - 8,067 (Up from 8,058) +9

Lancaster - 9,533 (Down from 9,537) -4

Pendle - 9,754 (Up from 9,747) +7

Preston - 14,024 (Up from 14,020) +4

Ribble Valley - 4,613 (Up from 4,612) +1

Rossendale - 6,153 (Up from 6,149) +4

South Ribble - 8,181 (Up from 8,178) +3

West Lancs - 8,963 (Up from 8,962) +1

Wyre - 6,704 (Up from 6,702) +2