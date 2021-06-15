The South Ribble areas where Covid rates have risen as lockdown easing delayed.

As the 21 June ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the South Ribble areas where Covid infections are rising in the first week of June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on 19 July.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:06 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:08 am

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 16 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.

South Ribble recorded 363 cases in the seven days to 9 June, a rate of 327.7 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 02 and 9 June.

1. Lostock Hall

Lostock Hall has seen rates of positive Covid cases fell by 24%, from 555.8 to 420.2.

2. Bamber Bridge West

Bamber Bridge West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 11%, from 330.1 to 366.8.

3. Lower Penwortham North

Lower Penwortham North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 25%, from 283.7 to 354.7.

4. Farington

Farington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 39%, from 300.7 to 418.4.

