The Preston areas where Covid rates have risen as lockdown easing is delayed

It is expected that coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for another four weeks after the initial 21 June ‘unlocking’ date.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 14 out of 17 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country looks set to stay with some restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 01 and 8 June.

1. Brookfield & Holme Slack Brookfield & Holme Slack has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 62%, from 235.9 to 88.5.

2. Cadley & College Cadley & College has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 0%, from 177.7 to 177.7.

3. Longsands Longsands has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 0%, from 121 to 121.

4. Frenchwood & Fishwick Frenchwood & Fishwick has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 9%, from 117.9 to 128.6.