As Preston marks the 2nd anniversary of the first Covid lockdown in 2020, this is how we coped
It has been 2 years since Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the dreaded announcement for us to stay at home.
By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:26 pm
Last March, a year after the announcement, England was still in lockdown.
But this year, on the second anniversary, while Covid is far from a thing of the past England has now dropped all of its restrictions.
On the 23 March, Boris Johnson told people they must stay at home, and our video above shows how Preston coped in the months ahead.