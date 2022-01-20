A mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be in Preston this weekend. Here's what you need to know
A walk-in vaccination clinic will be in Preston at the weekend, as efforts to increase the take-up of the Covid-19 vaccine continue.
The mobile clinic will be at the new University Square, on Fylde Road, between 10am and 4pm on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22. No appointment is required.
The service will offer first, second and booster vaccinations and is available to anyone age 12 years old and over
Adrian Phillips, Chief Executive of Preston City Council, said: “Thanks to everyone’s hard work and mutual support in regular testing and getting their Covid-19 vaccines when invited. Preston has a very strong and attractive restaurant and hospitality sector with a busy high street and as we all visit bars, cafes, hairdressers and many other businesses it’s important that everyone takes up the offer of a vaccine when it’s their turn.
Read More
“We welcome the central location of this site which adds to the options people have to access the vaccine and are grateful for the support the NHS, UCLan and others to help get this established and ready to increase vaccinations in the city.”
Other ways to control the spread of the virus is for everyone to continue to follow the simple steps of washing your hands, using a face covering and making space from each other.
Other venues are available on more regular dates – find out more at www.preston.gov.uk/getyourjab
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.