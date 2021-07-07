11 things you will be able to enjoy again in Preston when restrictions lift from July 19

If all goes to plan, in less than two weeks from now coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub closures will end as England moves to Step Four of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.
1. Watching a show at Preston Playhouse
As with all sporting events concert venues and theatres can reopen without any limits on attendance or social distancing requirements from July 19.
2. Enjoy a live gig
With events allowed to take place without any limits, you can get up close and personal with fellow music lovers. Gigs are already planned at Action Records and Blitz in Preston, and The Ferret and Continental have also restarted live music events
3. Get back to a packed Deepdale to watch Preston North End
All sporting events can resume without any limits on attendance or social distancing requirements.
4. Go clubbing with friends
Nightclubs across the resort have been given the green light to reopen, including favourites like Switch and Popworld