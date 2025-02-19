Community well-being day leaves visitors and charity in rude health!
The day-long, drop-in healthy living session offered weight (BMI) and blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, one-on-one health advice from health professionals and four expert-led seminars. These were on depression and anxiety, women’s health, diabetes and heart health.
Visitors, among them the Mayor of Preston, Coun Phil Crowe, were also able to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities. These included henna art, a bouncy castle, a range of stalls and a look round a fire engine courtesy of Lancashire Fire and Rescue, who along with officers from Lancashire Police, also attended. In addition, there were deliciously nutritious refreshments and chaii. Before leaving, guests had the opportunity to donate to a collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which raised £589.
Dr Shakur said: “The purpose of the event was to connect people with their community while giving them the opportunity to gain valuable insights on health and well-being from medical professionals in an enjoyable, family-friendly setting. At the same time, we were also able to raise funds for a vital local cause through our collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
The charity’s events and community fundraiser, Yvonne Stott, said: “Our thanks go to Dr Shakur and the team at Stonyhill Medical Practice for supporting us through their meticulously organised and successful event.
“It was very well-attended and made learning about health and well-being fun, entertaining and accessible to the whole community.”
To watch a film capturing the day, go to https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J2Kx1eI8iUM&pp=ygUNRmFoZWVtIHNoYWt1cg%3D%3D
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk