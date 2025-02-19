Community well-being day leaves visitors and charity in rude health!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free to attend community health and well-being event held at Preston Community Hub and organised by Dr Faheem Shakur, a GP at Stonyhill Medical Practice, helped not only those who attended but also charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation come away in the pink!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day-long, drop-in healthy living session offered weight (BMI) and blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, one-on-one health advice from health professionals and four expert-led seminars. These were on depression and anxiety, women’s health, diabetes and heart health.

Visitors, among them the Mayor of Preston, Coun Phil Crowe, were also able to enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities. These included henna art, a bouncy castle, a range of stalls and a look round a fire engine courtesy of Lancashire Fire and Rescue, who along with officers from Lancashire Police, also attended. In addition, there were deliciously nutritious refreshments and chaii. Before leaving, guests had the opportunity to donate to a collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which raised £589.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Shakur said: “The purpose of the event was to connect people with their community while giving them the opportunity to gain valuable insights on health and well-being from medical professionals in an enjoyable, family-friendly setting. At the same time, we were also able to raise funds for a vital local cause through our collection for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Serious learning was combined with fun activities and the opportunity to sample deliciously nutritious treats

The charity’s events and community fundraiser, Yvonne Stott, said: “Our thanks go to Dr Shakur and the team at Stonyhill Medical Practice for supporting us through their meticulously organised and successful event.

“It was very well-attended and made learning about health and well-being fun, entertaining and accessible to the whole community.”

To watch a film capturing the day, go to https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=J2Kx1eI8iUM&pp=ygUNRmFoZWVtIHNoYWt1cg%3D%3D

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

GP Dr Shakur (left) at his community health and well-being event with fellow medic Dr Nabeel Afzal and Mayor of Preston, Coun Phil Crowe

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk