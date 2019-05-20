Clayton-le-Woods dad completed his 'unfinished business' two years after collapsing at the Great Manchester 10k - and raises funds for Heartbeat

A man whose life was saved by paramedics at the Great Manchester 10k run two years ago is relieved to have completed the course this weekend.

Phil Reece, who said he had ‘unfinished business’ with the race, ran the whole 10k in one hour 23 minutes and 45 seconds, raising more than £1,000 for Heartbeat.

Phil Reece''Photo by Phil's daughter Stephanie

The course brought back memories for the 55-year-old from Clayton-le-Woods, as he collapsed near the finish line in 2017. He was saved by paramedics who used CPR and a defibrillator. He was taken to Manchester Royal Hospital where his heart was fitted with a metal valve and he was diagnosed with a bisuspid aortic valve.

Phil said: “I am very grateful to the paramedics that saved my life when I collapsed during the run back in 2017. I was so lucky they acted so quickly. I was aware that I had a defective valve, however had no idea I was putting myself at risk by running in the event.

“I am so grateful to the surgeon Mr Bilal and all the medical staff at the MRI for their care through to recovery.”

After the collapse, Phil took on a 10-week NHS rehabilitation course and rebuilt his confidence and fitness with Heartbeat.

Phil Reece, centre, with Michelle Lee and his son Tom as they ran the Great Manchester 10k for Heartbeat'Photo by Phil's daughter Stephanie

As a result, he was able to continue training and complete the 10k run.

The father-of-four added: “A few things were running through my mind as I was running. When I got to the spot I collapsed last time, which was 400m from the end at Deansgate, , it was a nice feeling. I had got such a good response from sponsorship so I was determined to finish. Heartbeat has a great rehabilitation programme and one that is advanced so I can do things like this run. Heartbeat helped me get a personal closure and as a signpost that I am fit to take on these things. I am really pleased we raised so much for Heartbeat as it will benefit so many people.”

Sponsor Phil via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phil-reece1