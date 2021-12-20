Christmas and New Year pharmacy opening times 2021/22: This is when Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and local pharmacies will be open in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
Details of this year's Christmas pharmacy opening times in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have been announced by the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
While there will be changes to opening times over the festivities, many pharmacies will be open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
Health officials are advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.
If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.
This is when your local pharmacy will be open over Christmas and New Year in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble:
- Greater Preston:
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25
New Hall Lane Pharmacy
270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4ST | 01772 700 483 | 09:00 - 17:00
HBS Pharmacy
3 Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8JE | 01772 718022 | 09:00 - 13:00
MONDAY, DECEMBER 27
D D L Davies Ltd
59-61 Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EN | 01772 556030 | 10:00 - 16:00
Goosnargh Pharmacy
859 Whittingham Lame, Goosnarch, Preston, PR3 2AU | 01772 865238 | 10:00 - 13:00
Morrisons In-store Pharmacy
Mariners Way, Ashton on Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN | 01772 732925 | 10:00 - 16:00
Asda Pharmacy
Eastway Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NP | 01772 707810 | 10:00 - 16:00
MONDAY, JANUARY 3
D D L Davies Ltd
59-61 Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7EN | 01772 556030 | 10:00 - 16:00
Goosnargh Pharmacy
859 Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, PR3 2AU | 01772 865238 | 13:00 - 16:00
Morrisons In-store Pharmacy
Mariners Way, Ashton on Ribble, PR2 2YN | 01772 732925 | 10:00 - 16:00
Asda Pharmacy
Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NP | 01772 707810 | 10:00 -16:00
- Chorley and South Ribble:
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25
The Hub Pharmacy
13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, PR7 2EY | 01257 754754 | 10:00 - 13:00
MONDAY, DECEMBER 27
Asda Pharmacy
Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY | 01772 332290 | 10:00 - 16:00
Tesco Pharmacy
Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL | 01204 501030 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy
Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Rd, Chorley, PR7 1NW | 01257 491847 / 0345 6779157 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy
66 Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5PB | 01772 613286 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy
Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN | 01772 940540 | 09:00 - 13:00
MONDAY, JANUARY 3
Fishlocks Pharmacy
Unit 3 The Carrington Centre, New Mill Street, Eccleston, PR7 5SZ| 01257 451251| 10:00 - 13:00
Asda Pharmacy
Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY | 01772 332290 | 10:00 - 16:00
Tesco Pharmacy
Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL | 01204 501030 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy Tesco Extra
Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW | 01257 491847 / 0345 6779157 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy
66 Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston, PR4 5PB | 01772 613286 | 09:00 - 13:00
Tesco Pharmacy Tesco Extra
Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN | 01772 940540 | 09:00 - 13:00
