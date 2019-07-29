Chorley man who lost his mum and mother-in-law to cancer is to trek Great Wall of China for St Catherine's Hospice

A Chorley man is training to trek The Great Wall of China to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice after his mum and mother-in-law died of cancer within two years of each other.

Paul Tyler lost his mother Pauline, who was living in London, in 2014, whilst his mother-in-law Marian died more than a year later, aged 61. As Marian was supported by St Catherine’s, Paul wanted to do something to raise funds.

The 44-year-old, who works in Together Housing’s Repairs and Maintenance team in Blackburn, said: “I miss my mum every day and I want to do something that will help make a difference, as the services provided in places such as St Catherine’s really help to make end of life care a much better time for patients and family members.”

The day after Paul’s 45th birthday in October, he will travel with 20 other recruits to China and walk for up to eight hours a day, hoping to raise £3,000.

He added: “My mum would have been proud, but she would have also laughed at the idea. Her advice would have been ‘you’re far too old to be doing daft things like this. Regardless I will plod on, and there is nothing that will stop me from completing this. I won’t let my mum down. Every penny that anyone can donate is absolutely vital to keep this wonderful charity going.”

To donate towards Paul’s fund-raising target visit www.justgiving.com/paultyler1974