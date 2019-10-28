Chorley Hospital’s birthing centre: What's happening, why did it close and will it re-open? - here's everything we know so far

Have your say

Chorley Hospital’s birthing centre set to re-open after asbestos-related closure.

What is happening?

Hospital bosses have announced that they have successfully bid for funding to re-open the centre.Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust announced the Department of Health bid to re-provide a birthing centre at Chorley and District Hospital has been formally approved.

Why did the birthing centre close in the first place?

Builders on the site at Chorley Hospital discovered asbestos while they were working in February this year.

What happens next?

The birthing centre will be re-located to a site at Chorley Hospital previously used by Busy Bees Nursery.

How long is the work likely to take?

It is anticipated by hospital bosses that the work will take up to 12 months.

Were mums and babies put at risk?

No. Daily air quality checks confirm there were no asbestos fibres in the atmosphere.

The area was sealed by specialist asbestos contractor.

The trust said at the time of the closure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors.

The unit was closed because the lift at the unit inside Chorley Hospital is affected and the third floor can’t be used.

What they say?

A trust spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that the Department of Health bid to re-provide a birthing centre at Chorley and District Hospital has been formally approved.“This opportunity will enable us to reinstate the birthing services within the Chorley Hospital site that was previously used by Busy Bees Nursery. We anticipate that the works will take approximately 12 months to complete.”