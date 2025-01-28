Cherry Tree Bakery Donates £4,180 to Pendleside Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cherry Tree Bakery is proud to announce a donation of £4,180 to Pendleside Hospice, following the success of their recent bumper raffle.

The raffle, which was supported by Cherry Tree Bakery and their generous suppliers, featured an impressive selection of prizes, including a Nintendo Switch with a sports package, an LED TV, a laptop, a Ninja Airfryer, a Shark cordless vacuum, and many more, totalling over 70 prizes.

Thanks to enthusiastic participation from Cherry Tree staff, the raffle raised £2,090. Cherry Tree Bakery matched this amount, doubling the total to £4,180, which was presented to Pendleside Hospice this week.

Christine Quigley, Human Resources Manager at Cherry Tree Bakery and the raffle’s organiser, shared her excitement:

Captions: Pictured – Cherry Tree Bakery staff presenting their cheque to Pendleside: L-R: Foysal Ahmed, (Cherry Tree Bakery) Elaine Middleton (Pendleside Hospice, Head of Corporate Fundraising), Janet Houghton (Cherry Tree Bakery), Adele Hunka (Cherry Tree Bakery) & Jamie Atkinson (Cherry Tree Bakery).

“Last year’s event raised £1,200, so surpassing that total this year was incredible, thanks to our amazing staff. One employee even went the extra mile by organising football cards to contribute additional funds, and one generous winner donated their prize back to the kitty. Supporting Pendleside Hospice is a cause close to our hearts, and we’re thrilled to double the funds raised to make an even bigger impact.”

Elaine Middleton, Head of Corporate Fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, expressed her gratitude:

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive such an amazing and generous donation from Cherrytree Bakery. Our thanks and appreciation go to everyone in the company for taking part in the raffle and fundraising for the Hospice. This money will allow us to continue providing our vital care services to the people in Burnley and Pendle with cancer, and other life-limiting illnesses. In a typical year we care for over 2,000 local people; supporting patients and families through the most difficult of times. Thank you Cherrytree Bakery, your support means such a lot to us.”

Cherry Tree Bakery remains committed to supporting the Hospice and looks forward to continuing its partnership with Pendleside, starting with their Corporate Challenge.