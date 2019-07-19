Charnock Richard fund-raiser to sell a painting in aid of Macmillan to honour her friend who died of cancer

A woman who is fighting cancer has raised more than £1,800 for Macmillan, and is now hoping to sell a painting donated by her late friend to boost funds even further.

After an afternoon tea at her home in Charnock Richard, Christine Pilkington, who was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, is selling a painting by Lancashire artist Wilfred Andrews.

Geoff Madden, Jacqueline Carrington, Beverley Glenn, Andrea Madden and John Carrington, front row from left, David Pilkington, Christine Pilkington and Grace Durkin

His son, Peter, of Appley Bridge, gave her the painting to sell in aid of Macmillan shortly before he died of cancer last December, aged 74.

The pair were good friends and attended Macmillan’s information and support service at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, in Wigan.

Wishing to acknowledge the care she receives, Christine, 65, decided to raise money for the charity and honour Peter.

She said: “I know Macmillan Cancer Care holds its annual coffee morning in September, but as I am often busy then, I thought I would I would do it now, in the summer. I held the afternoon tea in my garden and hired a wonderful singer from Leyland, Gemma Louise Doyle, who battled cancer from the age of 13 to 18.

“Everyone had a fabulous time and the money is still coming in.

“I was ill on the day as I had changed my medication and it had floored me, but I wasn’t going to let it stop me.

“I will always have breast cancer and I am wheelchair bound, but anything I can do to help, I will. The staff and volunteers at Macmillan are very special people.”

If anyone is interested in the painting, priced at £450, call Christine on 07802 361824.