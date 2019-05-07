CEO shortlisted for outstanding work with visually impaired people in Lancashire

The CEO of a sight loss charity based in Lancashire has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Stuart Clayton, CEO at Galloway’s, has been nominated for an RNIB award in the category of Outstanding Work Benefiting the Visually Impaired.

Stuart has worked to expand the range of services offered to people with sight loss during his six years in the role. He was previously the Director for Services at Action for Blind People where he was part of the management team which led the development of a more personalised service for blind and partially sighted people.

Stuart said: “I’m very grateful and humbled by this nomination. It’s an enormous honour to have been selected. The RNIB does a phenomenal job spreading awareness around the issues affecting people with sight loss.”

Stuart also worked for over a decade in the disability sector working.

He said: “I have a great deal of respect for the RNIB and their work and this nomination means all the more to me because of that.”

The winner of the award will be announced May 4 at the Lowry Hotel, Manchester as part of the RNIB’s 150 year celebrations.

Andrea Glover Network Manager for the RNIB said: “Stuart’s nomination is in recognition of the contribution he has made to people living with sight loss and his impact on Galloway’s work."