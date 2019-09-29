Central Lancashire is given cash to draw up new hospital plan - but scheme could be a decade away if it happens

The trust which runs the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals is to be given a share of newly-announced government cash to develop proposals for a new hospital in Central Lancashire.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals (LTH) is one of 21 trusts which will share £100m in so-called “seed funding” to draw up business cases for a total of 34 hospitals which would be built between 2025 and 2030. It is not clear whether there any guarantees to provide the necessary funding for the new buildings should the business cases be accepted.

The trust has missed out on the greater certainty of being included on separate list of six new hospital building programmes which have been confirmed for the first half of the next decade.

The NHS in Central Lancashire is currently in the process of drawing up plans for the future of emergency and acute services in the region - focusing particularly on the A&E department at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

A total of 13 different options are currently under consideration, with a shortlist being drawn up ahead of a likely public consultation next year. The suggestions on the table include maintaining or increasing the opening hours of Chorley’s part-time A&E - both of which have been deemed “not clinically viable” - or closing the department and replacing it with one of two versions of an urgent care centre.

A joint meeting of the Greater Preston and Chorley and South Ribble clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) last month heard that it was not possible to include on the list the option for a so-called “super hospital” on a single site in Central Lancashire - because no government cash had been secured. However, members agreed to continue to investigate ways in which the necessary finance could be found.

It is unclear whether the promise of seed funding is sufficient for such a proposal to be formally considered as an option - and what impact the prospect of a new hospital in the long term would have on the more immediate plans for an overhaul, which would come into effect by 2024/25.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service revealed last month that previously unpublished plans for a single hospital to replace both the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble hospitals - drawn up in 2016 - were then costed at £569m. The price tag for the proposed 1,100-bed facility would need to be adjusted for inflation and changes in demand, but documents recently presented to the CCGs concluded that the figure remained “broadly accurate”.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, a vocal critic of the reduction in hours at Chorley A&E and any threat to its long-term future - has previously spoken out in favour of a super hospital.

LTH suffered a blow last year when it failed in a bid for just over £50m in capital funding to upgrade the facilities at its existing sites.

Attempts have been made to contact Central Lancashire’s CCGs and LTH for comment on today’s government announcement.