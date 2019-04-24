Celebrities including David Beckham help St Catherine's Hospice fundraising

David Beckham, Simon Cowell, and Andy Murray are just some of the celebrities who are contributing to a youngster’s determined efforts to raise vital funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Eight-year-old Thomas Sibley, from Croston, came up with an innovative idea to support the charity which cared for his beloved dad.

He’s written dozens of handwritten letters to TV studios, celebrity management agencies and more to request autographs which he plans to auction for St Catherine’s, after his dad Steven was cared for by the charity’s clinical nurse specialists at home, and spent his final days on the hospice’s inpatient unit in December.

Thomas was surprised to receive not only autographs, but signed memorabilia from collectors as well, after posting an open letter on social media.

He has now collected more than 50 items, including a cap signed by tennis star Andy Murray, a David Beckham signed football shirt, and photos with the autographs of singers Olly Murs and Amy Winehouse. Music mogul Simon Cowell and presenters Ant and Dec have also sent autographs, and Thomas has received a signed photo of England’s football captain Harry Kane from a collector, a shirt from the EF cycling team, a signed boxing glove, and autographs from Olympic swimmer Adam Peatty, Prime Minister Theresa May, and Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

Thomas said: “It’s gone so much bigger than I thought it would. Collectors are donating things which belong to them, so that really means a lot, and it’s nice to hear back from the celebrities or their managers too.”

Sir Andy Murray penned a personal letter to Thomas, saying, “Keep up the good work!”

Thomas’ mum Julie said: “We’ve been getting really nice letters from people as well, and I think it’s a really positive thing for Thomas to do for himself and St Catherine’s.”