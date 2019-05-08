Cancer screening roadshow comes to Preston's St George’s Shopping Centre

Men are being encouraged to get a health check while they shop with the arrival of a mobile cancer check roadshow.

The Orchid Male Cancer Roadshow is coming to Preston on Saturday to raise awareness of testicular, penile and prostate cancer.

St George's Shopping Centre

Setting up shop in the St George’s Shopping Centre, Friargate, men, families and anyone concerned about male cancers can come along between 9am and 4pm.

Rebecca Porta, chief Executive at Orchid, said: “There is an urgent need to raise awareness of male cancers in Preston.

"We know for example that only one in four men are regularly checking themselves for testicular cancer and that one in eight men are at risk of developing prostate cancer.

“This is important because recognising the warning signs and symptoms and getting an early diagnosis can make a real difference.

“We hope this event will help improve the understanding of male cancers in the local community and provide vital knowledge that will help save lives.”

Every year more than 50,000 men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate, testicular and penile cancer.

Of these men more than 47,000 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, around 2,400 will be diagnosed with testicular cancer and more than 600 will be diagnosed with the rare penile cancer.

The roadshow is also at Blackburn’s The Mall on Thursday and Bolton’s Market Place Shopping Centre on Friday.

Rob Comes, Orchid male cancer information nurse specialist, said: “Getting an early diagnosis is vital – for example, if caught early, testicular cancer can be 98 per cent curable.”