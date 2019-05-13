Cancer Research UK's Pretty Muddy events in Blackpool postponed

Cancer Research's Pretty Muddy events in Blackpool have been postponed until the autumn in a bid to increase take-up.

A Pretty Muddy Kids event was due to take place at Lawson’s Showground followed by a Pretty Muddy events for adults on Saturday June 8.

Last year's Pretty Muddy

But the charity is postponing the fund-raising event to give more people the chance to take part, after fewer participants than expected signed up for the original date.

The event will take place at the same venue on Saturday, September 14, instead of Saturday, June 8.

The Race for Life 5k and 10k event will remain at Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday, July 10.

Kirsti Thompson, Race for Life event manager, said: “Race for Life raises money to fund life-saving research. So, we owe it to our participants and supporters to ensure that we raise as much money as possible in the most cost-efficient way.

“We have taken the decision to postpone the date of the Pretty Muddy event in Blackpool to give more people the chance to sign up, and therefore raise more money for Cancer Research UK.

“More than 300 adults and children have signed up to take part so far, but we need many more people to take part. Taking the costs of staging the Pretty Muddy events into consideration, we’ve taken the difficult decision to postpone until Saturday September 14. This will help us to save costs and raise as much money as possible for vital cancer research.

“We are very sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause. We want to pass on a sincere thank you to the people who have signed up so far and encourage them to transfer to the new date in September, if they are able to.

“We would like to thank Lawson’s Showground for their support.

“All participants who have signed up to the events will be contacted by Cancer Research UK by email and we will do our utmost to ensure they can take part on Saturday September 14. "Participants who have already registered and want to join us on the new date will automatically be transferred to the September event.

“Anyone who can’t take part on the new date will be able to swap to another event by calling 0300 123 0770. If people can’t attend an alternative event or the new date in Blackpool please call 0300 123 0770. For more information visit www.raceforlife.org.”

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

Kirsti continued: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in the North West access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

The charity’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, Cancer Research UK was able to spend more than £28 million last year in the North West on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.