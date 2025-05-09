Camille gets to double up on bell ring wish!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s long been on her wish list and now, eight-year-old Camille Gaunt, of Ashton, has not only got to ring the end of treatment bell once but twice thanks to a special invitation from the Play Team on the Children’s Ward at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Camille, who lives with dad Matthew, mum Rebecca and big brother Edward (10), was just six-years-old when in February 2023, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a fast developing blood and bone marrow cancer, by doctors at the Royal Preston Hospital.

They transferred Camille to Manchester Children’s Hospital for her treatment, which included blood transfusions, chemotherapy, steroids and antibiotics.

Nearly two and a half years on and with her cancer in remission, Camille rang the Manchester hospital’s end of treatment bell but getting to ring its Preston equivalent was just as important to her as Rebecca, an occupational therapist for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, explained: “When you have a child going through cancer treatment, every time they get a temperature, you have to take them to your nearest local hospital to be checked and monitored.

Camille rings the end of treatment bell

“Obviously, for us, this was the Royal Preston Hospital. Over the course of her treatment, Camille must have had more than 20 admissions to the Children’s Ward so all the staff got to know her and us. We will be forever grateful to them all for being so amazing, including the Play Team, who got us through on occasions. Sometimes, Camille and I used to walk down to where the end of treatment bell is and Camille would say she couldn’t wait to ring it. Thanks to the Play Team’s invitation, she has now done just that!”

After ringing the bell and saying her thanks and goodbyes, Camille, who loves to sing, act and drum, headed off for a family meal, which was followed next day by a party for family and friends.

Lucy Clark, of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, who helped the Play Team organise Camille’s bell ring, said: “Well done to Camille. Ringing that bell is so special to patients whatever their age. It’s a sound all our staff also love to hear.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk