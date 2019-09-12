Breathe Therapies is holding a wellbeing event in Preston to tackle mental health issues

People are invited to a wellbeing event as part of a major campaign to tackle mental health issues in the region.

Run by Breathe Therapies, the event, at the Landmark building on St Marys Street, in Preston, on September 28, will focus on the promotion of wellbeing and act as an introduction to both the public and employers on different techniques that can be employed to help improve health and resilience.

It will include talks and workshops on Mindfulness, relaxation, nutrition, counselling, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

Guests can also sample various wellbeing treatments from experts including massages, holistic facials and foot and facial reflexology. Neal’s Yard will be presenting a range of products and the science behind them.

Breathe is a not for profit organisation and the treatment arm of S.E.E.D, a Preston-based charity which provides services to tackle a range of mental health issues including eating disorders, weight management, mental illness and wellbeing.

Shelley Perry, founder and clinical director of S.E.E.D. and Breathe Therapies, said: “The event in September has been created to reach out to employers and HR managers, to talk to them about how they can promote good mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, and to speak to the public about ways in which they can both find the support they need and simple ways in which they can improve wellbeing to build resilience.

“During the event there will be some great talks and sessions which people can take part in including workshops on counselling and mindfulness and taster sessions of our nutrition, CBT, reflexology, NLP and massage treatments.

“Wellbeing is key to tackling mental health issues, and it has been shown that improving your wellbeing can lead to you being 8 times more engaged in work and more motivated in your personal life. My aim is to help create a cultural change in the UK, where we are all more focused on wellbeing and tackle the rising issues of mental health problems we have both in the North West and nationwide.”

The wellbeing event runs from 10am to 4pm and is £25 per person, which includes a healthy buffet lunch and tea and coffee throughout the day.

For more details and to book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wellbeing-day-tickets-68795502199