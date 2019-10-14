Booking now open for annual Lancaster Santa Dash for CancerCare

Wannabe Father Christmases and their little helpers can enjoy a festive fun run round Lancaster and raise money for people dealing with cancer next month.

CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash will be taking over the city centre on Sunday November 24 and forms part of the festivities for the big Christmas Light Switch On ceremony.

Last year’s event saw more than 200 men, women and children dressed as Santa taking part in the event which included a one-mile fun run round Lancaster city centre and a longer 5K race.

This year, more serious competitors can enter a brand new 10K race which will be run along a circular route on the main road out to Morecambe.

The Santa Dash is one of CancerCare’s biggest events and last year raised more than £3,400 for the charity which provides free professional therapy to people affected by cancer, life limiting illness and bereavement.

The child raising the most money in sponsorship will be given the honour of switching on the Lancaster BID Christmas Lights.

Registration for the Santa Dash and Festive 5K and 10K at 12.30pm on the city’s Cheapside and the warm-up will begin at 1.20pm with a lots of fun, games and music to get runners in the mood for the starter’s pistol at 1.30pm.

The Santa Dash is a one-mile route around the city streets and is perfect for children and people who want a short burst of fun with family and friends. The Festive 5K will follow a route around the city and along the River Lune and is ideal for people who prefer a longer run while the 10K is for seasoned runners who want to push themselves.

Organiser Kat Michaels said: “As well as being one of the biggest, the Santa Dash is one of CancerCare’s favourite events. It’s fantastic to see the city streets packed with people coming together and having fun.

“Christmas can be a difficult time for people facing cancer so there is also a serious side in that the more people that take part and raise money, the more people in our community we can help at a time when they might need it most.”

Funds raised will be used to enable CancerCare to keep providing free therapeutic support such as counselling, aromatherapy for people affected by cancer over the festive season and into the New Year. The charity’s services are also available for relatives and friends of people with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The day will also feature a variety of Christmas-themed activities and entertainment hosted by Lancaster BID from 3pm.

The Santa Dash and Festive 5K & 10K event is being sponsored by FGH Security Ltd MHA Moore and Smalley and R Leisure Hire Ltd and supported by Lancaster BID.

Entry to the Santa Dash is £6 for children, £10 for adults and £25 for a family of four and all entrants receive a free Santa suit. Entry to the 5K and 10K is £15 and participants will receive a Santa hat and finishing medal.

To register online visit www.cancercare.org.uk/events/santa-dash, call the fundraising team on 01524 381820 or email fundraising@cancercare.org.uk