Blackpool Victoria Hospital workers to strike today over pay rates and working conditions

Around 50 privately contracted workers at Blackpool Victoria Hospital are taking strike action today (Wednesday, July 31) over their employers’ failure to match NHS pay rates and working conditions.



The 46 members of staff, who all work within Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, are employed by private contractor Compass.

Hospital staff employed by private contractor Compass are picketing outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital today in protest over pay rates and working conditions

The hospital workers confirmed that they will go ahead with a strike today, after Compass failed to make them an offer to resolve the dispute.

According to trade union Unison, most staff employed by Compass are paid the minimum wage rate of £8.21 an hour, compared with colleagues who are employed directly by the NHS, where the lowest rate is £9.03 an hour.

The union said the difference in pay of 82p an hour is worth up to £1,600 a year for full-time staff.

As well as being paid less than their NHS colleagues, Compass staff said they are also disadvantaged because they do not receive any shift bonuses for working weekends and bank holidays.

Chris Webb, Labour's Parliamentary Candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, stands with striking hospital workers this morning

In addition, Unison said they receive only statutory sick pay, whereas their NHS colleagues are able to access a 'comprehensive sick pay scheme'.

Jean Johnson, a catering assistant employed by Compass at Blackpool Victoria said: "I work together with colleagues who do exactly the same job, we all work incredibly hard preparing food for patients and yet some are paid a lot more than me. It’s just not right.

"It’s especially bad at the weekends as some colleagues are getting enhancements for working unsociable hours. I’d happily do more overtime but it just seems completely unfair to go in and earn so much less than others.

"I don’t go off sick lightly, but I had an operation and couldn’t go into work for three months. I struggled to pay my bills because I wasn’t receiving full sick pay."

The affected staff at Blackpool Victoria will join Compass employee's at Whiston Hospital and St Helens Hospital in Merseyside in the strike action.

Unison said that Compass did make an offer to staff at Whiston and St Helen's Hospital, which has been unanimously rejected by union members. The company made no offer to hospital workers in Blackpool.

READ MORE: Under-pressure hospital medics at Blackpool Victoria Hospital taking shocking number of sick days due to mental health issues

Unison North West regional organiser Pat Woolham said: "In the last week, Compass made a derisory offer in a desperate attempt to avoid today’s strike.

“Unison members met to discuss the offer, unanimously deciding to reject the offer and press on with strike action.

"These brave hospital workers are completely united and will stick together until they receive fair treatment from Compass.

"It’s simply wrong that two people doing the same job within our hospitals are being paid completely different rates- this can’t be allowed to continue any longer.

"Compass made £1.7bn in profit last year alone, we refuse to accept that they can’t afford an 82p pay rise for the lowest paid staff in the NHS.

READ MORE: Mum 'lucky to be alive' after tumbling down stairs at Blackpool tattoo parlour

"We hope that Compass will work with us to solve this issue, but if a reasonable offer is not forthcoming then they can expect further strikes in the near future."

A spokesperson for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The Trust is aware of the planned action by Compass employees and has made arrangements to ensure this will not impact on patients using the hospital.”

Elsewhere in the North West, Compass staff at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Trust have called off a strike planned to take place today (Wednesday, July 31) after unanimously accepting an offer which will see them uplifted to the NHS pay rate, said Unison.

Picket lines will take place outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital from 7am until 11am.