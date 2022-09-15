National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 14 of the highest-rated gyms in Preston according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.5 or above and which have at least 20 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.