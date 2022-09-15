News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Join a gym in Preston in time for National Fitness Day

Best gyms in Preston: Here are 14 of the highest-rated according to Google reviews as National Fitness Day approaches

It’s National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 21, and there could be some great joining deals up for grabs at gyms across Preston.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 4:44 pm

National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 14 of the highest-rated gyms in Preston according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.5 or above and which have at least 20 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.

Now get sweaty!

1. Fitness Plus

Fitness Plus in Stonebridge Mill, Keston Lane, Longridge, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 45 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 366004

Photo: site

Photo Sales

2. EveryBody Fit

EveryBody Fit in Lytham Road, Fulwood, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 42 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 379125

Photo: site

Photo Sales

3. Fitcess

Fitcess in Unit 10, Ashton-on-Ribble, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews. Telephone 01772 935210

Photo: site

Photo Sales

4. Unit4 Crossfit

Unit 4 Crossfit in Penny Street, North Road, Preston, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 22 Google reviews. Telephone 07967 623860

Photo: site

Photo Sales
PrestonGoogle
Next Page
Page 1 of 4