Bark in the Park proves hit at St Catherine's in Preston

You didn't have to be a hound dog to enjoy a popular a day of attractions and fundraising at St Catherine's Park - but it was still a treat for man's four-legged friends.

There was a host of pet-friendly attractions and entertainment at the annual Bark in the Park event, which was staged in the beautiful grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice yesterday and is a vital fundraiser for the hospice.

There were pooches of all shapes and sizes at the event and attractions included included doggy-themed stalls, delicious food for all, dog agility demonstrations and a sponsored two-mile dog walk around the hospice grounds and Lostock Hall.

Participants in the Bark in the Park event gather at St Catherine's Park

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We had a fantastic day on Saturday for our Bark in the Park fundraiser – it was an amazing turnout in our grounds of St Catherine’s Park, with visitors enjoying a range of entertainment and attractions in the sunshine!

“We’d like to say a special ‘thank you’ to Preston Agility Dogs for their brilliant displays, and visitors were able to have a go on the fun obstacle course with their pets, which was a big hit. We also held a sponsored two-mile dog walk; delicious food was served by The Mill Outside – the catering service of our onsite café, The Mill – along with a range of pet-friendly stalls, games and more.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere with so many families and their four-legged friends turning out to support St Catherine’s, helping to raise funds for our specialist palliative and end-of-life care provided at the hospice in Lostock Hall and in patients’ own homes.

“Thank you to everyone who attended Bark in the Park, and to our brilliant volunteers who helped make the event such a success."