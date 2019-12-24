Bamber Bridge nursery backs mission to help families spending Christmas at Royal Preston Hospital

A Bamber Bridge nursery has hosted a special festive fund-raiser to help families spending Christmas at Royal Preston Hospital.

Staff and children at Footprints at School Nursery, based in the grounds of Walton Le Dale High School, held the event earlier this month to support a mission led by on one of the nursery's parents, Alex Purdie.

Damon Betts gets into the festive mood, dressed as an elf.

Alex makes gift bags every for parents of premature babies spending Christmas on the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She began her mission after her little boy was born at 30 weeks and was just 2lb 15 oz.

The nursery children also supported Alex by collecting gifts from the community and making Christmas decorations to go in the gift bags.

Mya Jackson, nursery manager, said: "I’m so proud of all our parents and staff and the local community who have contributed and helped Alex with such a lovely idea, which will have such a positive impact on families who unfortunately will be spending Christmas in hospital!"

Mum-of-two Mya spent nearly a month on the unit herself as a baby as she was born six weeks early and weighed only 4lb 2 oz.

Isobel Williams with her face painted.

She added: "I can completely sympathise with how hard it must be with a poorly baby at this time of year."