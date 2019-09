Have your say

Bamber Bridge people are invited to the sweetest of fund-raisers in aid of a cancer charity.



Funeral arrangers Martina Nicholson and Jane Johnson are brewing up a Macmillan Coffee Morning at Bamber Bridge Co-op Funeralcare on Thursday from noon to 2pm.

A delicious selection of cakes will be served up and watered down with brews while fabulous prizes are up for grabs in a raffle.

The proceeds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.