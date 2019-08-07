An afternoon tea organised by twins for their mum has raised thousands for Breast Cancer Care

A mum’s afternoon tea party organised by her two children has raised more than £3,000 for Breast Cancer Care.

After Vicki Lea, 55, of Whittle-le-Woods, was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, twins, Adam and Jessica, 26, arranged a fund-raiser, which included live music, food and a name the teddy competition, at Euxton Parish Church Community Centre.

Vicki who has another daughter, Kara, in Australia, had gone for a routine mammogram and after being recalled, doctors confirmed the bad news.

She had surgery to remove the cancer and lymph nodes in May and will now undergo 18 weeks of chemotherapy at Chorley Hospital, followed by three weeks of radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

As Breast Cancer Care has been instrumental in supporting Vicki, Adam and Jessica, wanted to help raise funds.

Adam said: “We raised an amazing £3,020. It was such a great turn out and all our family, friends and the community came out to support this great cause.

“We want to raise awareness of breast cancer and what to look out for and encourage more women to attend mammograms.”

