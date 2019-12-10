An afternoon of music at New Meadow Street Labour Club, in Preston raises thousands for Len Johnrose MND Trust

Former footballer Len Johnrose was not afraid to step into the limelight at a charity fund-raiser for MND research.

The Prestonian, who used to play for Burnley, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2017 and after sharing his story he set up Len Johnrose MND Trust to raise awareness and funds for research.

The trust has gained significant support and Stuart Fowler, Alan Walsaw, Elaine Green and Helen Dixon organised a charity day at New Meadow Street Labour Club, in Preston.

No fund-raiser centred around a footballer is complete without the obligatory football cards, which were a big hit with guests.

There was also a bumper raffle and bingo, plus music from Michael B, Kyle Harrison, Liam James, Keith Ferguson and Lydia Jordan, who gave their time up for free.

Compere for the day was Eric Jones.

With ticket sales and donations made during the afternoon, £2,000 was raised for the Len Johnrose MND Trust, which works closely with the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Ex-chairman of New Meadow Street Club Alan Walsaw, who has organised similar events in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “The initial idea for this event was from Stuart Fowler, who used to play football and is a good friend of Len Johnrose.

“He wanted to raise money for the Len Johnrose MND Trust and came to Elaine Green, Helen Dixon and myself, at the club.

“We are a family club and we want to show we are here for the community.

“We want to get involved and do whatever we can to promote awareness of MND and continue valuable research.

“We arranged for five artistes and we managed to get 45 raffle prizes from various organisations, including the top prize of a flat screen TV.

“It was a brilliant day and we raised so much.

“Len was joined by his mum Agnes and his brother Franny among other close family and friends.

“He wanted to thank everybody for their efforts and did a speech.

“He said he was overwhelmed at how much money had been raised. He could not believe it.

“I want to thank all those who bought tickets for this event.”

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a life-limiting, rapidly-progressing disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Len Johnrose with compere Eric Jones

Singer Kyle Harrison