Amazing Adam completed his 7 ultra marathons in 7 days challenge raising nearly £6,000 for three charities

Amazing Adam Dixon completed his 7 ultra marathons in 7 seven days challenge finishing in Southport on Sunday 24th August – a total of 215 miles across the TransPennine Trail from Hull to raise money for three charities.

Rainbow Hub is one of his chosen charities because Oscar Jones, the son of his friends Kevin and Rachel Jones attends conductive education and the nursery at the Mawdesley based charity supporting children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Kevin said, “We are, as a family, absolutely blown away that Adam participated in this crazy endurance challenge raising funds for Rainbow Hub inspired by Oscar’s journey at the centre. We have the honour of calling Adam a close family friend and it comes as no surprise that he was willing to put his mind and body through so much in order to give to 3 incredible charities. He is selfless, determined and true inspiration to many for the challenges in which he participates to help others. He had our full support as a family, in particular from Oscar who is his biggest fan.

On finishing the challenge, Adam said, “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but giving up was never an option! Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way - from the people who kept donating to keep me going to the complete strangers who washed my running gear halfway through the challenge! I’m already planning something bigger for next year.”

Adam with some of his supporters at the finish line

Emma Parish, Corporate Relations and Events Manager, Rainbow Hub, said, “Adam took on this monumental feat to raise vital funds for three amazing charities, and we are beyond proud that Rainbow Hub is one of them. Adam – we are in awe of your strength, drive, and heart. Thank you so much for choosing to support Rainbow Hub. You are an absolute superstar.”

If you would like to support Adam his gofund page is still open at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7-ultra-marathons-in-7-days

For more information about the work of Rainbow Hub please go to www.rainbowhub.org

Or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw