All 19 Preston dentists ranked by their Google reviews (Nov 2025)

Have too many Halloween sweets given you toothache? Take a look at all the dentists in Prestonranked by patients.

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we took a look at all the dental surgeries from across Preston to see which were the highest-rated in the area.

So take a look below at 19 dentists from across Preston ranked by their Google reviews...

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 15 Google reviews

2. University of Lancashire Dental Clinic, Adelphi St, Preston PR1 2HE

Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 15 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 233 Google reviews

3. Lane Ends Dental Practice, Blackpool Rd, Preston PR2 2DU

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 233 Google reviews | Google Maps

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 201 Google reviews

4. Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre, Camden Pl, Preston PR1 3JL

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 201 Google reviews | Google Maps

