Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all the dental surgeries from across Preston to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 19 dentists from across Preston ranked by their Google reviews...
1. Preston dentists ranked by patients
Take a look at all 19 Preston dentists ranked by their Google reviews | Google Maps
2. University of Lancashire Dental Clinic, Adelphi St, Preston PR1 2HE
Holds a rating of 5 stars based on 15 Google reviews | Google Maps
3. Lane Ends Dental Practice, Blackpool Rd, Preston PR2 2DU
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 233 Google reviews | Google Maps
4. Camden Place Dental Practice & Implant Centre, Camden Pl, Preston PR1 3JL
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 201 Google reviews | Google Maps