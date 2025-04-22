All 15 Preston dentists ranked by Google reviews

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.
With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across Preston to see which were the highest-rated in the area.
So take a look below at 15 dentists from across Preston ranked by their Google reviews...
*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist but only those with Google reviews have been included.
1. Preston dentists ranked by patients
2. AJM Smiles and Aesthetics Limited
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 18 Google reviews | AJM Smiles and Aesthetics Limited
3. Linton Street Dental Practice
Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 136 Google reviews | Google Maps
4. Watling Street Road Dentist and Implant Clinic
Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 164 Google reviews | Google Maps
