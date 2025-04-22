All 15 Preston dentists ranked by Google reviews

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 14:24 BST

All that Easter chocolate giving you toothache? Take a look at all the dentists in Preston ranked by patients.

Regardless of whether you have toothache or not, everybody needs a good dentist.

With that in mind, we took a look at all* the dental surgeries from across Preston to see which were the highest-rated in the area.

So take a look below at 15 dentists from across Preston ranked by their Google reviews...

*Dentists were located via www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-dentist but only those with Google reviews have been included.

Take a look at the 15 Preston dentists ranked by Google reviews

1. Preston dentists ranked by patients

Take a look at the 15 Preston dentists ranked by Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 18 Google reviews

2. AJM Smiles and Aesthetics Limited

Holds a rating of 4.9 stars based on 18 Google reviews | AJM Smiles and Aesthetics Limited

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 136 Google reviews

3. Linton Street Dental Practice

Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 136 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 164 Google reviews

4. Watling Street Road Dentist and Implant Clinic

Holds a rating of 4.7 stars based on 164 Google reviews | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DentistsGoogleReviewsMindPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice