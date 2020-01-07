Have your say

Councillors are to put together an action plan to tackle climate change in Preston.

It follows the city council’s move to declare a climate emergency in April 2019.

The first convening of an action group will take place at Town Hall on Thursday, January 16.

It will see a new Task and Finish group reviewing “council activities taking account of production and consumption emissions and produce an action plan within 12 months, together with budget actions and a measured baseline”.

As part of the review councillors will draw on the expertise of key staff members at the local authority including development environmental health manager Chris Blackburn and Mark Taylor from the Parks and Open Spaces team.

In late 2019 Preston resident Sonia Phillips launched campaign group, Climate Action Preston, to tackle the issue and keep up momentum to help with the aim of reaching net-zero-carbon by 2030.