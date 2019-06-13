A massive thank you from Mark to Preston Hospital team

His third London Marathon was one Preston man’s way of saying a big thank you to hospital staff for saving his dad’s life after he contracted sepsis.

Mark Delaney was on holiday in Tenerife when he received a phone call that his dad, Keith, had been rushed in to the Royal Preston Hospital with suspected sepsis, and was not expected to last the night.

Sepsis is a serious complication of an infection which can lead to multiple organ failure, and even death, if not treated quickly.

Mark, 43, rushed home to be with his dad over the critical next 24 hours.

He said: “After a couple of days, the team on the Critical Care Unit were, thankfully, able to get the sepsis under control. My dad was still really ill, coughing in particular, due to the mucus on his lungs.”

It was three weeks before the family was told Keith’s chances of survival had much improved. He was able to begin a gruelling rehabilitation programme.

Following his dad’s recovery, Mark decided to run the London Marathon to say a huge thank you to the Critical Care Unit team.

He added: “After the rollercoaster ride we had in critical care, I decided to take the plunge. I’m by no means a runner and did five months’ intense training to try to prepare. I just thought; let’s make something good out of something really bad.”

He completed the marathon in four hours 28 minutes, and raised a fantastic £2,400 for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Charity.

Paula Wilson, head of fundraising for the hospital charity said: “We are extremely grateful to Mark. The money he has raised will make a huge difference to others facing a similar journey.”

Mark continued: “The care my dad received on the Critical Care Unit at Preston was brilliant. We couldn’t be more grateful or speak more highly of the nurses, consultants, physios and everyone in between that supported us.

“I’d like to say particular thanks to Manju, one of the nurses who was an absolute superstar! It was a pleasure to run the marathon for the team.”

Jane Platt, Matron for the Critical Care Unit at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “We are linking closely with the sepsis team to use the money for training and education among our staff, but also to raise awareness of sepsis with the general public.

“It was great to see Mark with his wife, mum and dad at our awards ceremony in May this year.

“Mark told the story of his dad’s admission to critical care and the experiences they had as a family. It was wonderful to see his dad looking so well.”

“Sepsis can be fatal if not treated quickly, and can affect anyone who has suffered from an injury or minor infection. Symptoms to look out for include a high temperature or low body temperature, chills and shivering, a fast heartbeat, problems with or changes to breathing, or feeling unlike your usual self.

“I would advise anyone who suspects that they have sepsis to seek urgent medical advice.”