A JustGiving page to support three teenage children from Preston after their mum died suddenly has reached more than £1,000 in two days

A family of a woman who died suddenly is overwhelmed by the generosity of the community after a fund-raiser to support her teenage children has reached more than £1,000.

Elaine Evans died at her Tanterton home on Friday, June 21, after suffering a tension hematoma.

The 58-year-old, who was also known by her maiden name Kirton, leaves behind six children, there of which are teenagers: Chai, 19, and twins 17-year-old Cole and Claye.

As they were still being supported by Elaine, a JustGiving page has been set up by her older children, Cameron, 36, Chauneille, 34, and Cayla, 31, to help them with living costs and within two days, £1,255 had already been raised. The figure currently stands at £1,490.

One of her elder daughters, Cayla Hewitt, said: “It was all very sudden as she showed no signs of being ill. We were dancing in the garden, preparing to attend Windrush that weekend. My grandad, who is from Barbados, has been losing his sight so we wanted to all get together and take him for what may the last time he could see it.

“She went to the bathroom and has passed away by the time we found her. She had suffered a blood clot which caused the blood to pool in her chest cavity.

“It was a big shock to us all - she would not have known it was happening.

“My mum hated flowers, so instead of people buying them for her funeral, we are asking for donations to support the youngest children and keep a roof over their head. Chai is at Salford University and will be moving back soon and the twins are still living at home.

“I have taken over the council tenancy and will make sure the rent is paid. We want to make sure they don’t need to worry about anything.

“We will also put some money aside in a trust fund for mum’s two grandchildren.

"We are completely overwhelmed by the amount of money raised. We thought £1,000 was a lot to ask for but we got it in two days."

Speaking in tribute to her mum, she added: "Elaine Evans was to many the quirky, slightly bonkers, ‘woman in purple’ who always had a smile for those she met. Her home had an open door policy for both friends and strangers, giving them a refuge from the trials and tribulations of life. She was relentlessly charitable and effortlessly kind.

"Elaine was the type of person that could strike up a conversation at the bus stop and before the journey had ended, the once stranger, would now be a firm friend with an invite for Christmas dinner. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

"Above all of these things she was our mum and 'nannar' to her granddaughters, Storey, five, and Piper, three. She loved us all unconditionally. No matter how often we tested her loving bounds growing up. Her faith in God, coupled with her faith in human kindness meant that she championed us, her children in every way that she could. People talk about children being a precious gift to their parents. I think we were the recipients of that precious gift, being children of our mum."

The funeral will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Ashton, on Thursday, July 11, at 11am.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elaineevans