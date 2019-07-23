A grieving brother is warning people to talk about their depression before it is too late after his twin took his own life

A man whose twin brother took his own life is hoping to break the silence over mental health and urges people to seek help.

Harry Jermy-Doyle died on July 14, after suffering from depression and his 22-year-old twin, Jack, is hoping to raise awareness of suicide and prevention.

Jack Jermy-Doyle (left) with his brother Harry

He has already raised more than £420 for Mental Health Foundation through a Facebook donation page and is speaking out to urge anyone contemplating taking their own life to seek help instead.

Jack, of Clayton Brook, said: “Depression and suicide are one of the biggest killers in men and my twin brother, Harry, is the most recent of suicides in the Chorley area.

“Including my brother, three men in a 10 mile radius have taken their own lives in the past two to three weeks and that is shocking,

“I wanted to put something on Facebook to raise awareness. If anyone wants to take their own life, I would urge them not to. It may get rid of their pain, but it only passes to other family members. It is not something you should want to put your family through.”

Jack, who has another brother and a sister, described his twin as a very ‘passionate person, who loved and cared greatly about the people around him.’

He added: “If you brought him into a room he would always make conversation and would have a joke.

“He was a manic depressive but he was also confident and happy in front of everyone else. We, as a family were aware of his mental health and he had moved back to Clayton Brook for a while after living in Worcester. He moved back to Worcester two months ago and the day before he died he talked about his new job as a chef and moving in with his girlfriend. We feel bad because we took our eyes off him, but it shows how hidden the signs can be.

“It is important to raise awareness for people thinking about suicide or somebody watching out for someone and may not realise how bad they could be.”

Harry’s funeral takes place this Friday, July 26 at Charnock Richard Crematorium, with donations to the charity MIND instead of flowers via N&K Harvey’s Funeral Directors, 5 Balcarres Road, Leyland, PR25 2EL.