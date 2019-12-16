6 ways you can help those in need in and around Preston this Christmas
For many people Christmas is an opportunity to spend time with family, see friends and relax.
But for others the festive period can be a difficult time. Here are just a few ways you can make a difference:
1. Donate to a food bank
As well as food, some food banks will also welcome toys, gifts and clothes. You can make donations to: The Salvation Army inHarrington St in Noor Hall, The Foxton Centre inKnowsley St andWhitbys Local Pantry at Intact.
According toAge UK, more than 2 millionpeopleinEnglandover theageof 75live alone. Giving a little of your time during the festivities to visit an elderly neighbour can make a huge difference, or you can join volunteer with Age UK.