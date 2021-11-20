He said: "I have been on the front line feeding the nation, serving 25,000 people a week at huge risk to my extremely vulnerable wife, who has done the same outside of shielding. I have previously defended people who have been abused at Buckshaw Village Surgery but I have no choice but to express concern at my treatment.

"I am nearly 60, have a blood pressure issue and am asthmatic. I also have a vit D issue as well and had a chest infection about four weeks ago. Yesterday, I tested positive for covid. Today I have a deterioration in my chest, an infection coming on top of covid.

"After waiting for 35 to 40 minutes and explaining my situation, I just got told to ring back tomorrow. I asked if I could avoid a 60 minute wait to get to speak to someone and was told no. So I confirmed that even with my conditions, there was nothing they could do. The answer was no."

Buckshaw Village Surgery which has once again come under fire.

He added, feeling guilty and left with no choice he decided to ring 111.

"After waiting for some time, I was assessed and received a call back. I spoke to a clinical assessor who made a prescription available in minutes. Shortly after, Tesco messaged to say it was ready, and a member of the family collected it and dropped it at my front door as they passed.

"Thank you 111, thank you Tesco but to what used to be a great surgery, something needs to change. From someone who has been on the frontline and standing in front of 25,000 potential opportunities to catch Covid every week to do so, your service levels just are not good enough. Whether it's answering phones, or dealing with people who do get through, if you were a commercial operation you would be out of business."

In a newsletter for Buckshaw Village Surgery, a spokesperson said that their callback system would be getting an upgrade next week.

"We are fully aware that our phone lines are often extremely busy and that patients often use our callback option at these times.

"Up to this point, the facility has worked by calling you back automatically when the system is quieter, at which point you would hear a ring tone as your call will have been placed near the front of the queue.

"We are aware that this has caused some confusion as many patients expected to be called back directly by a member of staff.

"We are pleased to advise that the system has now been upgraded whereby if you now choose the callback option, you will be called back when your call is right at the front of the queue."

They continued: "Our staff member will be aware callback is in operation and will respond as soon as you answer the call.

"Should you miss this callback for any reason, a text message will advise you of this and instruct you to call again, and your call will then be prioritised so you do not have a further long wait."

This upgraded facility is due to come into force on at 11am on Wednesday, November 24.