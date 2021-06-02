Gary Tatham, now 25, suffered a cardiac arrest in 2018 when he was preparing for his final graduate performance.

In 2018 Gary Tatham was preparing for his final undergraduate performance when his heart stopped.

The UCLan graduate was backstage at the final show at Cylbourne Park when the medical emergency happened and his fellow cast, the director and security guards rushed to his aid.

They worked with ambulance crews to keep the young actor alive for 40 minutes, until he was stable enough to travel to the Royal Preston Hospital.

Gary has recovered after heart surgery and is now a professional actor based in London and Bedford.

“I was in hospital and then at home recuperating after my cardiac arrest so unfortunately I missed out on the opportunity to finish my third-year show," said the 25-year-old.

"That was hugely disappointing at the time for me, all the cast and lecturer Terence Chapman."

Hospital tests showed that Gary had Wolff-Parkinson White syndrome, a congenital condition which causes electrical problems with the heart.

Now the young actor will return to the Lancashire university and join 2021 graduates to finish what he started.

"When I heard UCLan needed a black male actor for the first show back after the pandemic, I jumped at the chance," Gary said.

"I was delighted I could return, and I feel like the sadness of 2018 is finally starting to fade away three years down the line.

"I feel like I’ve been yearning for this closure for a very long time.”

Gary will star in a production of Angels in America at the Preston Playhouse from today until June 5 and the performance will mark the reopening of the theatre.

Terence Chapman, undergraduate acting course leader at UCLan, said: “The production features a black male character and in the current third year there are no black male actors, so I contacted Gary and he very kindly agreed to play the role.

“He had such a difficult end to his time as one of our students, nobody could have predicted what happened to him, and thankfully he’s made it through and is here to tell the tale."

Mr Chapman said it was 'destiny' that Gary was available to play the role.

"It’s wonderful to know he and the other students will be able to perform to live audiences after the industry was severely affected by the enforced closures," he said.

Written by Tony Kushner, Angels in America is an award-winning play set in 1980s New York.

It follows two young couples and themes include right wing politics at the time and the escalating AIDS epidemic.