Wolves ace Elliot Watt goes back to class at his former Preston school

Wolverhampton Wanderers footballer Elliot Watt was back in class at Fulwood Academy, in Preston, to give students an inspiring talk on the importance of school, the defining moments of his career and how he overcame setbacks to achieve success.

The 19-year-old Premier League midfielder and Scotland international grew up in Preston, attending the Black Bull Lane school from 2012-2016.

Principal Philip Grant said: “It was fantastic to welcome Elliot back. He’s an inspiring example to our students of where dedication and hard work can take you.

Everyone enjoyed hearing about his experiences at school and how they shaped his journey towards playing professional football.”