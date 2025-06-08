Why new Preston housing estate WON'T come with a school after all

It has emerged that a proposed housing estate on the outskirts of Preston will not include a new primary school.

The blueprint for the 167-dwelling Wain Homes development – on land off the Broughton bypass – was submitted to Preston City Council last month.

Documents accompanying the bid for planning permission referred to space within the site being reserved for “potential future school development”.

As the Lancashire Post explained last week, the location had not previously been mooted for a new school.

However, in the wake of a recent acknowledgement by education bosses that additional primary-aged places were required in the neighbouring Goosnargh and Grimsargh areas – and with two other long-proposed new infant and junior facilities in the nearby North West Preston development area still unbuilt – it appeared the Broughton plot was being posited as a possible solution.

The LDRS sought clarification from Lancashire County Council, but did not receive an explanation.

Now Broughton Parish Council has stepped in to explain that the school space being promised within the new estate is to provide additional facilities for the existing Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School – not to build a brand new establishment.

A field will be donated to the school for use as a playing facility, with the possibility of part of the land being given over to a new staff car parking area to assist with the school’s multi-million pound expansion. An extra 25 pupils are being admitted each year – which will add 175 children to the school roll over the course of seven years.

As the Post reported last week, the Wain Homes estate – if approved by town hall planners – will also include a care home and a community building.

However, the parish council has now revealed allotments will also sit alongside that facility – with a waiting list having already sprung up amongst locals keen to start growing their own food. A large pond and ecology area will also be included within the site.

Meanwhile, the hyper-local authority says a “modular” design has been proposed for the community facility to allow flexibility in its use, including potentially by the local pre-school.

Parish council chair Pat Hastings said it was “good news” that the planned housing would be accompanied by so many community schemes, several of which the authority had helped to broker with the developer.