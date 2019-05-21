What we know about the new maths school

Maths School

Q. Where will the new maths school be ?

A.It doesn't have a site yet, but it will be close to Cardinal Newman College in the city centre

•What is a Maths School?

All students study mathematics and further maths at A Level with options for further STEM-related and other A Levels. It will provide a stretching and challenging programme, where mathematicians can thrive in an inclusive community and be supported to progress to the most selective universities. Maths Schools also support maths education in surrounding schools and to support mathematically-able students from disadvantaged backgrounds to fulfil their potential.

•How will it be different to other schools?

The Lancaster School of Maths will create an inclusive community where the most able mathematicians from all backgrounds will be supported to thrive and continue to contribute, through maths, to the productivity of the UK economy when they enter the workforce.

All students will specialise in, and follow, a programme of A Level provision which includes Maths, Further Maths and primarily Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) subjects, but they will also be able to study any other additional A Levels.

•How will it target disadvantaged groups?

The Lancaster School of Maths will work with surrounding schools to identify and target more able maths students from under-represented groups, and areas, in order to encourage them to continue their maths studies at the Maths School.

A programme of outreach activities will raise awareness of the opportunities available at the school will help support and prepare potential students for further study.