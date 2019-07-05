What we know about the creators

Have your say

The joint initiative with University of Central Lancashire is not the first time Richard, has worked with Douglas.

They both worked with postgraduate students at the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow 10 years ago.

On that project they created a show called ‘Watertight’.

Richard has recently had major shows on at The Sheffield Crucible, London’s Apollo Theatre and at the Chichester Festival, while Douglas’s recent work has been performed at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh and at the National Theatre of Scotland.

