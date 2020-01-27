'Well loved and inspirational' headteacher of Nelson nursery and partner killed in car accident

A Pendle nursery school has been left in shock after the devastating death of its headteacher in a road accident on Friday evening.



Bradley Nursery School in Nelson was closed today as a mark of respect following the death of headteacher Miss Claire Lucas, who was killed alongside her partner Mark in the accident.

Sue Nike, chairman of governors at Bradley Nursery School, said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we can confirm that our headteacher Claire Lucas, and her partner Mark, both lost their lives in a road accident on Friday.

"Claire will be greatly missed. She was such a well-loved and inspirational headteacher.

"We have closed the school today as a mark of respect for Claire, and also to help us all to try to come to terms with this. School will reopen tomorrow.

"Our overriding priority is to provide support to pupils and colleagues, and we are working with Lancashire County Council to make sure that additional care and help is in place.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very sad time."