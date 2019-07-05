Watch: This is how UCLan's stunning new engineering centre came to life

Work on the University of Central Lancashire's (UCLan) new £35m Engineering Innovation Centre is now complete.

The construction project has been ongoing for more than a year and has cost £35m.

UCLan's new 35m engineering centre is now complete. Picture courtesy of UCLan

Work is now complete and the centre will open its doors to students at the start of the next academic year.

Here's everything you need to know about about the centre:

Has work been completed?

Yes, construction on the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) new £35m Engineering Innovation Centre (EIC) is now done and dusted.

Can we see inside the complex?

Not yet but for those interested how it was developed (ie, prospective engineering students!) there is a fascinating time-lapse video on UCLan’s twitter account, showing the construction process from start to finish.

When will the centre open?

Everything is set to be in place and ready for when students return for the new academic year in September.

What is the centre for?

The EIC is expected to play a big part in producing locally-trained graduates in areas including aerospace, mechanical and energy technologies and engineering. It is aimed at enhancing Lancashire’s position as one of the most innovative engineering and manufacturing regions in the UK, and it will also establish UCLan as one of the UK’s leading universities for engineering innovation.

What do they say?

Michael Ahern, chief operating Officer at UCLan, said: “It really is a first-class facility that is brimming with new engineering and teaching technologies that will help create innovative engineers of the future while having a dual role in cultivating substantial educational and economic benefits.”

Who is funding the project?

The EIC has secured £10.5m via the Lancashire Enterprise Partnerships’ Growth Deal with the Government, £5.8m from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and £5 million from Higher Education Funding Council England’s STEM Capital Fund.