UCLan's Student Centre and University Square shortlisted for prestigious architecture award

Last week, the 2023 RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) North West Awards shortlist was announced featuring ten buildings from across the region.

One of the shortlisted projects was UCLan’s new Student Centre and University Square by architectural firm Hawkins\Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Turner, Senior Project Manager in UCLan’s Estate team, said: “We’re delighted that our new Student Centre building, and the University Square which it overlooks, have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award. Our spectacular building brings all our student support services under one roof, and the adjacent public square - which sits at the heart of our Preston campus - provides a real gateway to both the city and University. It’s an honour to nominated, and we will be keeping our fingers crossed when the winner is announced: however the real success is in seeing our students, colleagues, and the wider community enjoy using the new facilities and the surrounding public area improvements on a daily basis.”

UCLan Student Centre and University Square by Hawkins\Brown has been shortlisted for a RIBA North West Awards.

RIBA North West Jury Chair, Darren Smith, Senior Architect at AECOM, added: “The entrants highlight the great work being built in the region. Those shortlisted demonstrated the vision and high standard required and more. Each shows what is possible when good design is allowed and encouraged to flourish. These projects are the result of years of considered design and collaborative working, resulting in purposeful spaces which beguile, stimulate, and offer comfort to their users and the public at large.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winners will be announced later this Spring.