UCLan to open Lancashire's first Veterinary School in Preston

Based at UCLan 's Preston Campus, the new Veterinary School will deliver foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in areas such as veterinary medicine, bioveterinary science, veterinary clinical practice, veterinary physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and clinical animal behaviour and training.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: "We're absolutely delighted to be creating an innovative and dynamic Veterinary School.

"UK veterinary schools are highly prestigious, so we are thrilled to be launching only the second school in the north of England and one of only 11 in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have taken massive strides in developing all areas of human health provision in recent years, and animal health will now join our ever-expanding portfolio of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, biomedical sciences and optometry."

The Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVMS) course at UCLan is a five-year programme making use of 'hands-on' modules from Year 1, rather than in later years as delivered in more traditional programmes.

Professor Cathy Jackson, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, commented: "Our new Veterinary School will be focused on producing much needed industry ready graduates for our region, particularly as recent figures have highlighted a national shortage of vets and a sector heavily reliant on vets educated in the European Union.

"As with our Medical and Dental Schools, we have demonstrated we want to break down barriers and make education accessible to all.

The new Veterinary School will be Based at UCLan's Preston Campus.

"It's no different with our Veterinary School and we want to open the doors and offer a pathway for any student, no matter of their background, into this rewarding profession, while maintaining the very highest of education and professional standards."

UCLan is collaborating with Myerscough College and local veterinary partners to deliver certain programmes of study.

Alison Robinson, Chief Executive and Principal at Myerscough College, said: "Myerscough College and University Centre Myerscough is delighted to be working in collaboration with the University to open this prestigious new veterinary school.

"Myerscough has been delivering land-based education for over 125 years and our experience in delivering a range of veterinary nursing, animal science, equine science and agriculture degrees will provide the ideal environment for University of Central Lancashire veterinary students to develop their practical skills.

"Students will be taught in state-of-the-art, sector leading facilities, which have recently benefited from a £35m investment."

UCLan will become one of the first universities in the world to make use of a digital, virtual dissection platform for teaching animal anatomy using the renowned veterinary Anatomage technology.

Students will also undertake practical placements at local, regional and national veterinary surgeries and hospitals.

The School will reside within the Faculty of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, operating in parallel with Schools of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences, Medicine, Optometry and Dentistry.

UCLan is planning to welcome the first intake of UK and international students to veterinary sciences BSc and foundation courses in September 2022 while BVMS students will be welcomed from 2023.

To find out more about the range of courses and how to apply, visit www.uclan.ac.uk/schools/veterinary-medicine/.