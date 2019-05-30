UCLan makes 'contingency' plans for graduations in July

University bosses in Preston say they are looking at 'contingency' plans for graduation ceremonies, following today's announcement by Preston Guild Hall.

The University of Central Lancashire is due to hold a string of ceremonies at the venue in July.

However, Guild Hall owner Simon Rigby announced today the venue was being temporarily closed, due to delays in the transfer of the hall to a new management company.

UCLan is hoping the ceremonies will go ahead as planned at the Guild Hall, but are looking at other options to ensure they are covered.

A spokesman for the University said: “In light of today’s announcement, we have contacted the Guild Hall management team in relation to our forthcoming graduation ceremonies in July. While at this point in time the Guild Hall cannot confirm the availability of the venue, its team is hoping to provide us with more positive news next week.

“In the meantime the University will look at contingency arrangements to ensure our summer graduation ceremonies take place as planned.”