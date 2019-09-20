UCLan jumps up 30 places in the Times Good University Guide

University bosses in Preston are on top form after the University of Central Lancashire raced up a prestigious league table, boasting some of the highest quality of teaching in the region.

According to the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide,out tomorrow, UClan has stormed up the ranks rising 30 places in the national ratings and the biggest riser in the North West.

The tables, dubbed the “most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain,” includes profiles on 134 universities and their rankings and is the “Go to” guide for prospective students.

It assesses a number of factors from the student experience to graduate employment prospects.

Until recent years UCLan, one of the largest universities in the country, hovered around the middle of the table.

For many years it was the top performing “modern” university in the region, but plummeted and was 105th last year.

Now though Student satisfaction has improved considerably and with the quality of teaching rated higher than top placed Lancaster, Manchester and Liverpool. UCLan is now 75th nationally and seventh in the North West.

Dr Lynne Livesey, UCLan interim vice-chancellor, said: “Our rise of 30 places in The Sunday Times University Guide 2020 is a great reward for our commitment to providing an excellent student experience and for equipping our graduates with the skills they need to thrive in their chosen career path. As our new intake start their studies, it’s very timely to see the positive strides we’ve taken are recognised in this way.

Edge Hill climbed four places and takes fourth spot behind Liverpool, Manchester and Lancaster.

Lancaster has been rated the top in the North West, and eighth in the country. The guide named it International University of the Year.